Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Evacuated Tube Collector

Flat Plate Collector

Unglazed Water Collector

Segment by Application

Project Contractors

Individual Buyers

By Company

A.O. Smith

Alternate Energy

Rheem Manufacturing

Viessmann

V-Guard

Racold

SunTank

Chromagen

HiminSolar

Wagner Solar

Bradford White

EMMVEE Solar

Bosch Thermotechnology

Rinnai

Linuo Ritter

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of Contents

1 Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Solar Water Heaters

1.2 Residential Solar Water Heaters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Evacuated Tube Collector

1.2.3 Flat Plate Collector

1.2.4 Unglazed Water Collector

1.3 Residential Solar Water Heaters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Project Contractors

1.3.3 Individual Buyers

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Residential Solar Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Residential Solar Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Residential Solar Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Residential Solar Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Residential Solar Water Heaters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Residential Solar Water Heaters Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Residential Solar Water Heaters Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Residential Solar Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Residential Solar Water Heaters Production

3.4.1 North America Residential Solar Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Residential Solar Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Residential Solar Water Heaters Production

3.5.1 Europe Residential Solar Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Residential Solar Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Residential Solar Water Heaters Production

3.6.1 China Residential Solar Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Residential Solar Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Residential Solar Water Heaters Production

3.7.1 Japan Residential Solar Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Residential Solar Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

….CONTINUED

