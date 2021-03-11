Global Digestive Remedies Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 has forced consumers to spend more time at home in 2020, with consumers unable or unwilling to eat or drink at foodservice outlets as often. Furthermore, with many consumers working from home more eating habits have also been affected with consumers eating less fast food and unhealthy snacks. All of these factors have helped to reduce demand for digestive remedies, with many consumers seen to be eating more healthy home-cooked meals and therefore seeing fewer digestive complaints. While…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Digestive Remedies in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fewer digestive complaints in 2020 as consumers eat more home cooked meals

Disruption to travel and tourism has negative impact on sales

Taisho’s Seirogan benefits from strong promotion, including physical exercise videos

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics set to provide temporary boost to sales

Repositioning of motion sickness remedies offers new growth opportunities

Holistic approach to digestive health reducing demand for digestive remedies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

