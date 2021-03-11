Global Dietary Supplements Market Research Report 2021

Although dietary supplements is set to maintain a strong current value growth rate in 2020, this is expected to be slightly slower than seen in the previous years of the review period. Some consumers have become more price-conscious due to the economic impact of measures taken to control COVID-19 in the country. They are therefore prioritising the purchase of necessities such as food, rather than dietary supplements which they consider to be non-essential, such as aloe, ginkgo biloba and protein…

Euromonitor International's Dietary Supplements in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

