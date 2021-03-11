Global Car Rental (Destination) Market Research Report 2021

During the review period, value sales of car rentals, including both business car rentals and leisure car rentals, recorded growth, albeit at rates that were gradually declining. But that growth was abruptly halted in the early months of 2020 as the pandemic took hold and forced closures and other restrictions on travel and movement that ultimately forced the collapse of rental car services. In May, in the midst of ongoing drops in revenue, car rental companies successfully lobbied the governmen…

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Car Rental (Destination) in South Africa

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Car rental transactions, value sales slump as travel grinds to a halt in 2020 due to COVID-19

More consolidation expected as pandemic-related slowdown forces small car rental players out of business

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Car rental to bounce back in 2021 and sustain growth via new benefits/services

Demand for car rental likely to be boosted over the forecast period by increased promotion of domestic tourism

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020

Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020

Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

……Continuned

