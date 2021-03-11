Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market Research Report 2021

In 2020, Industria Agricola Carredana SA de CV is expected to lead rice, pasta and noodles thanks to the continued success and strong growth of the leading brand Panzani. The brand offers Estonian consumers a wide assortment of pasta products in a variety of forms. In 2019, the company added to its already extensive range of products by developing a gluten-free pasta as well as a pasta made from organic flour.
Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Panzani benefits from extensive and varied offering as it continues to lead rice, pasta and noodles
Healthy living and products aimed at children drive innovation and growth in pasta
Local players enter strong competition with international players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chilled pasta to lead growth thanks to easy-to-cook format
Instant noodles suffer from unhealthy image as healthy eating becomes key factor in category success
Rice set to grow as brands position products in rice as healthy options
