Global Baked Goods Market Research Report 2021

In 2020, many product areas in baked goods are expected to demonstrate negative growth rates as consumers have cut back on baked goods in order to prevent gaining weight during the COVID-19 lockdown. This trend is expected to have the most significant effect on leavened bread which is expected to record the lowest retail value growth rate in the category.

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Baked Goods in Estonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Baked goods to see decline in demand in 2020, despite strong performance of packaged flat bread

Category leader Eesti Pagar AS benefits from wide availability as Mattias Cafe OÜ offers innovative flavours

AS Leibur storms packaged flat bread with products promising health benefits

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low prices and convenience will continue support growth in frozen baked goods in coming years

Unpackaged pastries continue to out-perform packaged pastries due to low prices

Health and wellness trends continue to penetrate baked goods, increasing demand for whole wheat

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

