Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market Research Report 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a strong positive impact on retail sales of rice, pasta and noodles, to offset the sharp decline in foodservice sales. With restaurants closed, the first weeks of the lockdown saw retail sales of rice and pasta rise exponentially. Consumers stockpiled these staple foods as meal occasions shifted solely to the home. As in other categories, rice, pasta and noodles has been marked by a channel shift from physical retailing to e-commerce, as “house-bound” consumers app…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689867-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2-chloroaniline-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/healthcare-scm-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/raw-cotton-processing-products-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-consumption-revenue-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-kiosk-software-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) produces spike in sales of convenient and trusted staples like rice, pasta and noodles as meal consumption shifts to the home

Growing interest in Asian and other more exotic cuisines boosts the use of rice and noodles, while pasta benefits from the enduring popularity of Italian food

The economic fallout of COVID-19 provides a fillip to already strong private label as consumers seek good price-quality ratios

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As COVID-19 effects linger consumers are expected to continue to cook at home to offer residual growth opportunities for rice, pasta and noodles

Healthier and more innovative new product development in chilled and dried pasta provides optimism for growth in a mature category

Brown and organic rice products set to add value to the offer and sales although the category faces growing competition from health-positioned alternatives

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105