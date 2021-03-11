Global Ready Meals Market Research Report 2021

In 2020 ready meals will show a significantly higher growth rate than in previous years in both volume and value terms. Growth will partly be driven by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. When the lockdown began in March, many consumers stockpiled long-lasting items such as shelf stable ready meals, frozen ready meals and frozen pizza, amid concerns about their availability in retail over the coming months. Consumers were reluctant to keep visiting stores, and were unsure about how long the lo…

Euromonitor International's Ready Meals in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Ready Meals in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown stockpiling leads to unprecedented growth in ready meals

Greater home consumption having little effect on chilled meals

Meal kits behind the surge in dinner mix sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Trends for health consciousness, convenience and dining at home to drive growth of dinner mixes

New meat-free offerings to bolster the growth of ready meals

Healthier offerings to keep chilled pizzas on an upward trajectory

……Continuned

