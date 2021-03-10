Global Car Rental Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Car rental in Australia grew 4% in value sales in 2017, following 2% growth in 2016. Similarly, the number of car rental transactions in the country increased 2% in 2017. Car rental companies, like many other businesses in the travel market, largely benefited from high flows of international tourists. Inbound arrivals to Australia increased 5% to 8.7 million trips in 2017. With continued geopolitical uncertainty in Europe, Australia will continue to be considered as a safe destination for a rapi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801247-car-rental-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/infrared-imaging-software-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2027-share-revenue-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-node-and-gateway-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

CAR RENTAL IN AUSTRALIA

Euromonitor International

October 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2012-2017

Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2017

Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Outbound Travel Surge Boosts Neighbouring Nation

Mobile Travel Profits From Significant Digital Adoption

Short-term Rentals Set for the Long Term Through Corporate Partnerships

Luxury, Lifestyle and Leisure-meets-business: Key Hotel Trends

Arrivals From China Set To Overtake New Zealand and Western Europe

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Australia: SWOT

Market Data

Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2012-2017

Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2012-2017

Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2012-2017

Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2012-2017

Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Activities: Value 2012-2017

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105