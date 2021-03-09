Global Analgesics Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 caused a spike in demand for analgesics, meaning analgesics is expected to see an even stronger increase in retail current value growth in 2020 when compared to 2019. This is due to the fact that the government in Uruguay initially recommended the use of acetaminophen, rather than ibuprofen in terms of treatment of symptoms for COVID-19. As a result, both adult and paediatric acetaminophen experienced solid growth in both current value and retail volume terms in 2020. In fact, COVID-19…

Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Analgesics in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers gravitate towards acetaminophen in 2020 due to initial government recommendations

Demand for adult and paediatric ibuprofen is moderated in 2020

Major players continue to lead analgesics in 2020, but spike of acetaminophen boosts Gramon Bagó the most

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Potential to develop e-commerce over the forecast period

Ibuprofen set to remain most popular analgesic, but new product development will aid solid growth of acetaminophen

Agreements with mutual pharmacies set to intensify competitive landscape

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

