Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

Wound care is expected to see a slowdown in its current value growth rate in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the virus, in the first half of the year the government implemented social isolation guidelines to limit its spread, closing retail outlets, gyms and schools, for instance, and encouraging people to remain at home as much as possible. Less time spent outside the home meant less chance of injuries, hampering the growth of wound care in 2020. Nevertheless, the impa…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited negative impact due to short period of lockdown

Only sticking plasters/adhesive bandages has notable sales

The strength of multinational brands hampers the entry of local brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising rate of growth as consumers travel and participate in sports

Categories other than sticking plasters/adhesive bandages not expected to take off

Local players likely to remain unable to compete against the leaders

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

……Continuned

