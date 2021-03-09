Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

Compared with the rest of the review period, wound care is expected to see a slight slowdown in growth in 2020. One of the main factors ensuring growth in the review period was consumer lifestyles, with the category seeing growth due to more consumers participating in sports and outdoor activities. However, with the lockdown due to COVID-19 in the first half of 2020 there was less chance to go to the gym, practice sport or participate in outdoor activities. This led to less chance of injuries an…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593830-wound-care-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-data-analytics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cat-food-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-healthy-snack-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dithiocarbamate-fungicides-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Thailand

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Minor slowdown in growth during lockdown, but this should be temporary

Sales via e-commerce double, but its distribution share remains low

Well-known brands lead, but consumers are becoming more price-conscious

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth expected as people will continue to sustain injuries at home

Higher growth expected for sticking plasters/adhesive bandages

Differentiation will be important in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105