Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the rate of growth in current value sales of wound care during 2020. However, the overall impact will be relatively small. Value sales of sticking plasters/adhesive bandages saw the biggest slowdown in growth, possibly because children were spending less time outdoors during the spring as a result of the pandemic.

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Serbia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 will negatively affect growth in wound care value sales, with sticking plasters/adhesive bandages hardest hit

TV advertising helps Beiersdorf (Serbia) doo narrow the gap to leader Galenika ad

Sticking plasters/adhesive bandages increasingly positioned to appeal to children

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label could emerge in wound care

In the absence of regulatory change, growth in demand for first aid kits will be limited

Chemists/pharmacies to continue losing ground to other retail channels

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

