Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, the demand for plasters and other wound care products was significantly lowered in the first half of 2020, with consumers participating in a smaller number of sports activities and children staying inside rather than playing outdoors. As consumers were forced to remain at home through March and May 2020 and schools were closed, the opportunities for injuries and cuts was significantly reduced, meaning the need for wound care products also decreased.

Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Romania report

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

