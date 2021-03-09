Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

Wound care is expected to register constrained growth in 2020 as the government imposes severe restrictions to consumers’ movement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To reduce the spread of the virus, consumers were put into lockdown, limiting their opportunity to spend time outside or to injure themselves. As such, growth is expected to be slower in 2020 than at the end of the review period. Growth is expected to recover, however, when restrictions are eased as consumers will return to their…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Wound Care in Morocco

Euromonitor International

November 2020

COVID-19 to suppress growth in wound care as consumers must stay indoors

Despite constrained growth in the category, leading players retain their positions with well-known brands

Imported brands enter the category, chipping away at brand leaders’ value shares

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Practicality and affordability are key factors in consumer decision making in wound care

Wound care to continue growing in Morocco

Increasing interest in sports and fitness boosts wound care usage in Morocco

