Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2021

Although wound care saw solid current value increases for most of the review period, in 2020 the category is expected to turn to decline. Due to large-scale social restrictions (PSSB measures) and therefore fewer outdoor activities, there is less chance of injuries, leading to a fall in demand for sticking plasters/adhesive bandages, which is the only category with notable sales within wound care. Consumers tend to use sticking plasters as a first recourse for treating slight punctures, cuts and…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As consumers leave their homes less, there are fewer injuries and lower demand

Waterproof bandages become more popular, but other innovations are too costly

Hansaplast dominates due to its long presence, good name and innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite the slow return of sales, a stronger CAGR forecast than in the review period

Potential for the ointment format in wound care

Continued growth of e-commerce expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

……Continuned

