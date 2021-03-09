Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Research Report 2021

Like many other countries, Ukraine has problems with sedentary lifestyles, stress, overeating and unhealthy diet, with fatty foods and alcohol remaining popular. Obesity and excess weight have therefore become a problem – in Ukraine the proportion of people with excess weight is estimated to be around 25-27%. Publications covering the problem are widespread, and more information on healthy diets and lifestyles is being published in magazines and online, as well as being broadcast on television.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593815-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-ukraine
Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blind-mate-coaxial-connector-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-bidet-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aircraft-stowage-modules-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-coolant-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content:
Weight Management and Wellbeing in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Weight management and wellbeing suffered under COVID-19 due to relative expense of products
Meal replacement and supplement nutrition drinks experience big decreases in sales, slimming teas loses the least
Herbalife Ukraine maintains strong lead, other shares highly fragmented
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Unhealthy lifestyles set to attract consumers to weight management and wellbeing
Convenience expected to drive sales of meal replacement and supplement nutrition drinks
New product developments need advertising support to fulfil their potential
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
……Continuned
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/