Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Research Report 2021

Value sales growth in weight management and wellbeing will see a significant slowdown during 2020. Growth in value sales had already begun to slow in 2019, and economic uncertainty arising from COVID-19 has exacerbated this underlying weakness. Meal replacement and weight loss supplements, which account for the bulk of value sales in weight management and wellbeing in Slovenia, are both exhibiting significant slowdowns in demand growth, as some consumers evidently regard these products as non-es…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 will drive a significant slowdown in value sales growth during 2020, as consumers reduce spending on non-essentials

Steady rise in obesity rate fuels demand

Leader Herbalife Nutrition Ltd loses value share as the importance of direct sales declines

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As consumers become more aware of the importance of diet and exercise, value sales growth in weight management and wellbeing will steadily decelerate

Shift to e-commerce will be accelerated by COVID-19 restrictions

Increased competition from herbal/traditional products to weigh on value sales growth in weight management and wellbeing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

