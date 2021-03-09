Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Research Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has had quite a significant negative impact on weight management and wellbeing sales in 2020. COVID-19 made many consumers more concerned about their health and weight, with obesity significantly raising your chances of experiencing the worst symptoms of the virus. However, lockdown restrictions also gave people more spare time to prepare nutritious meals at home and engage in physical exercise, rather than buying dietary supplements. Unfortunately, weight management and we…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593809-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gesture-recognition-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-home-wi-fi-router-and-extender-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-employee-scheduling-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-graphene-oxide-go-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 and difficult economic circumstances leads to depressed weight management and wellbeing sales in 2020

Widespread sales network and focus on promotion key to Herbalife’s success

Walmark and others do battle online to attract new consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105