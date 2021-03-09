Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Research Report 2021

While there were no reports of product shortages or stockpiling, COVID-19 will have a negative impact on growth in value sales of weight management and wellbeing during 2020. This is because a significant number of consumers regard weight management and wellbeing are a non-essential purchase and reduced their consumption as economic conditions deteriorated on account of the pandemic. However, this impact of COVID-19 on value sales of weight management and wellbeing does not appear to be particul…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593808-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-serbia

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-optic-splitter-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transportation-ticket-vending-machine-tvm-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-contract-research-organization-croindustry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-potting-compound-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Serbia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 hits value sales growth, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending

Strong growth in value sales of slimming teas, but meal replacement remains dominant

Well established Biomed brand remains the firm favourite of local consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience to drive strong growth in value sales of bars

Supplement nutrition drinks could revitalise growth as meal replacement matures

E-commerce will continue to blossom, but private label is unlikely

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105