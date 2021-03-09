Global Sports Nutrition Market Research Report 2021

Value sales growth in sports nutrition will not be significantly affected by COVID-19 during 2020. Despite the closure of gyms during the spring lockdown, many consumers remained active by exercising out of doors or at home, so demand for sports nutrition remained buoyant.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593787-sports-nutrition-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-breast-conserving-surgery-market-projection-by-global-top-key-players-share-size-demand-opportunities-sale-area-revenue-analysis-forecast-outlook-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-platform-screen-door-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-monochrome-medical-monitors-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-silicate-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sports Nutrition in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sports nutrition largely unaffected by COVID-19, as consumer strong interest in sporting activities persists

Protein/Energy bars bear the brunt of COVID-19, as convenience loses importance

Omni-channel retail strategy, online content, and sponsorship help The doo retain leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumer interest in sport will continue to rise, driving vigorous value sales growth

COVID-19 accelerates shift to e-commerce

With strong incumbent brands and e-commerce expanding rapidly, private label launches are unlikely

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105