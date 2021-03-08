Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

The three-month lockdown period was extremely favourable to the category in 2020: as a precautionary measure, consumers were stockpiling both shelf stable and frozen processed fruit and vegetables. With their relatively longer lifespan compared with fresh alternatives, these products were regarded as essential items to survive the lockdown period. All categories also benefited from cooking more at home both during and post lockdown. Trying out new recipes and creating family moments were also on…

Euromonitor International's Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts retail growth as consumers stockpile and cook more at home

Volume in foodservice plummets due to three-month outlet closure

Private label maintains its lead with increasingly sophisticated products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice volume set to gradually recover to 2025

Premiumisation trend to be expected

Frozen fruit to record the fastest growth due to its improved image and quality

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

