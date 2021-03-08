Global Baked Goods Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Bakeries, pastry makers and other independent bakers suffered significantly from the three months of lockdown in 2020 due to COVID-19. The collapse in demand from foodservice outlets also negatively impacted independent players and their revenues declined by at least 50%. The unpackaged baked goods offered by these outlets were affected by hygiene issues and the greater risk of contamination, and the value of small independent bakers and pastry makers consequently declined in the year. Some outl…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051629-baked-goods-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trade-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-purity-etching-gas-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-diagram-software-market-size-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Baked Goods in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown adversely impacts small independent players in 2020

Home cooking, baking and eating on the rise with home seclusion

Grocery retailers with packaged baked goods record share growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail volume and value likely to recover

Best value growth for pastries and cakes as consumers look to treat themselves

Consumer caution in a time of economic crisis

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105