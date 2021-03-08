Global Packaging Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have driven up sales of larger packaging formats as consumers initially stockpiled for fear of running out of staple goods, and then reduced the frequency of their shopping trips to avoid unnecessary face-to-face contact. Sales in bigger pack sizes have also benefitted from the rise of e-commerce, as has packaging in general. Multipacks have similarly benefitted, and both multipack formats and large packs are set to continue to do well over 2021. Impuls…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952532-packaging-industry-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asteroid-mining-the-next-frontier-in-space-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-intensive-care-beds-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nucleic-acid-analyzer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-community-software-market-size-report-2020-2021-02-27

Table of Content:

Packaging Industry in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Flexible plastic continues to appeal to consumers and producers in food packaging in 2019

Producers focus on packaging design to convey desirable images in soft drinks and hot drinks packaging in 2019

Small packs grow in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019 as consumers switch to lower-alcohol options

Multifunctionality plays into convenience trend in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019

Value-added and decorative packaging boost brand image in home care packaging in 2019

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105