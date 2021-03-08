Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Processed meat and seafood benefits from COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, as consumers have been spending more time at home and therefore cooking more frequently. Frozen products have proven popular, as they have long shelf lives and lend themselves well to stockpiling. Poultry is also showing slightly stronger growth than red meat, due to growing consumer awareness of health concerns and an increasing negative image of red meat overall. However, price is an important driving factor in the category,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952374-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flame-retardant-market-size-study-by-type-ath-antimony-oxide-brominated-chlorinated-phosphorous-others-and-end-use-industry-building-construction-electronics-appliances-wire-cables-automotive-textiles-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-inoculants-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-agriculture-inoculants-and-silage-inoculants-by-microbes-bacterial-fungal-and-other-sources-by-crop-type-cereals-grains-oilseeds-pulses-fruits-vegetables-forage-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chlamydia-infection-therapeutics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/renin-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Processed Meat and Seafood in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed meat and seafood benefit from uptick in home-cooking due to COVID-19

Flexitarian diet trend drives strong levels of growth in meat substitutes

Private label players top the list, as branded products try to compete by presenting a healthier image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovations in origin, quality and sustainability will help brands compete against private label players

Delicatessen sales see a boost, despite being higher in price than shelf stable variants

Private label brands increase presence in meat substitutes, with Lidl driving the charge

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105