Global Tea Market Research Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on sales of tea in Vietnam during 2020. In particular, the nationwide quarantine lockdown that form the centrepiece of the efforts of the Vietnamese government to enforce social distancing protocols had a devastating impact on on-trade sales of tea during the year. By making cafés, restaurants and other foodservice outlets unavailable for extended periods from the middle of March until the end of April and by ordering the closure of public institutions…

Euromonitor International's Tea in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Tea in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

On-trade sales plummet as the lockdown places pressure on demand

Gaining the attention of consumers takes on a new dimension in 2020

The use of teabags becomes more widespread as convenience rules

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

An immediate and complete recovery slated for sales of tea

Development plans of the category leaders undimmed by COVID-19

Premiumisation set to emerge as a major trend in tea

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

