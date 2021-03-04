Global Tea Market Research Report 2021

As a result of a decline in tourism due to COVID-19, total volume sales of tea will decline in 2020 for the first time in more than a decade. While foodservice volume sales will see a significant decline, there will be a small increase in retail volume sales. With tourists barred from entering Taiwan due to the pandemic, players are turning to in-home solutions to stimulate retail volume sales. Wang De Chuan Fine Tea, which was heavily reliant on tourism, has begun to market drip bag format tea,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011329-tea-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multiscreen-advertising-market-size-study-by-type-of-content-static-dynamic-interactive-by-platform-television-desktoplaptop-mobiletablet-gaming-consoles-other-platforms-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-cooling-system-gasket-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pre-painted-steel-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/adenosine-a1-receptor-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Tea in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Manufacturers turn to drip bag tea to boost retail value sales in the virtual absence of tourism

Tea consumption is deeply embedded in local culture, with premiumisation the main driver of retail current value sales growth

Established players coming under pressure from smaller rivals, as consumers embrace experimentation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tourism recovery and premiumisation will be main growth drivers

Expansion of e-commerce provides new opportunities for smaller players

Hot tea will remain dominant

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105