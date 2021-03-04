Global Sports Drinks Market Research Report 2021

Compared to other soft drinks categories, sports drinks have witnessed a relatively minor impact from the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. Sports drinks sales are set to witness a moderately negative performance due to the closure of indoor gyms due to the lockdowns between March and May and an expected lower attendance for the remaining part of the year, with consumers less inclined to include soft drinks as part of their routine.
Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content:
Sports Drinks in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slight negative impact on sales from the COVID-19 crisis
Sports drinks remains a small category with a narrow target audience
Two global brands lead but may face a new rival
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic headwinds and strong competition from other drinks categories
Potential for growth remains significant
Different positioning could help widen the category’s appeal
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……Continuned
