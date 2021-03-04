Global Juice Market Research Report 2021

In 2020, juice is still anticipated to grow in off-trade volume and current value terms, albeit at a slower level than was seen in 2019. While juice experienced a positive effect from COVID-19 since it is perceived as a healthy soft drink, the growth is anticipated to be mild since Czech households visibly started to save on juice in 2020. Furthermore, less frequent shopping trips in 2020 compared to 2019 prevented juice from posting a better performance. In fact, the growth in off-trade volume…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011167-juice-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cannabidiol-cbd-oil-global-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gummy-vitamin-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2037-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-go-cart-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gaba-receptor-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Juice in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite benefiting from a healthier perception, juice is set to post slower growth rates in 2020 than were seen in 2019

Despite increasing innovation and consumer willingness to experiment, traditional flavours continue to dominate in 2020

Maspex Czech retains its lead of juice in 2020, although Coca-Cola HBC Cesko a Slovensko gains significant value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dwindling purchasing power will have a negative effect on sales of juice in 2021

Manufacturers likely to focus on fortified or functional juice as consumer demand for these types of products rises

Private label will have a strong opportunity for growth in the forecast period, a reversal from trends seen in the review period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105