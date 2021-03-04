Global Juice Market Research Report 2021

Juice is expected to be more positively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis than most other soft drinks, with off-trade volume sales seeing a recovery in 2020, following several years of decline during the 2015-2020 period. As a product containing high levels of vitamins, it is perceived as boosting the immune system and is witnessing increasing demand during the pandemic due to increased health concerns.

Euromonitor International's Juice in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Juice in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced on-the-go consumption limits recovery of off-trade sales

Premiumisation strategies continue to support juice sales

Private label leads juice but small players benefit from niche positioning

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Impact of COVID-19 crisis expected to subside from 2021

Juice sales expected to stabilise

Health and environmental concerns to the fore of key players’ strategies

CATEGORY DATA

