Global Juice Market Research Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic and the official response to it had a very negative impact on on-trade sales of juice during 2020. The initial nationwide quarantine lockdown in Italy lasted for over two months and its effects on consumer behaviours persisted even after the lockdown ended. Specifically, many consumers still refrained from going out to socialise in bars and restaurants out of a fear of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus, while many also sought to save money as their incomes came under…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011160-juice-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microgrid-as-a-service-maas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-hydraulic-filters-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-square-hollow-section-steel-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dimethylaminopropylamine-dmapa-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Juice in Italy

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing negatively impact on-trade sales of juice

Concerns over high sugar levels place pressure on demand for juice

Economic recession encourages shift towards fresh fruit alternatives in retail outlets

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness and premium launches to drive recovery of sales of juice

Economic recession to hit juice sales in both the retail and foodservice channels

E-commerce to thrive in post-COVID-19 Italy, influencing the distribution of juice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105