Global Juice Market Research Report 2021

Juice is expected to register a decline in both off-trade and on-trade volume sales in 2020. On-trade sales will be negatively affected by the closures of venues and foodservice outlets from March 2020 in an effort by the Greek government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country. The category is also expected to feel the negative impact of travel restrictions as tourism in Greece was considerably reduced during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. This will also contribute to the loss of…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Juice in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions to foodservice outlets and tourism to hit juice hard in 2020 as Coca-Cola continues to lead category

Orange and citrus to make gains thanks to immunity-boosting vitamins

Larger pack sizes enter the category as consumers seek value for money

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce set to grow thanks to COVID-19 crisis

Channels will see the return of pre-COVID-19 buying habits in the forecast period

Customers will continue to favour value for money in large pack sizes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

