Global Juice Market Research Report 2021

Juice overall is anticipated to see slowed growth in 2020, with some product areas even seeing declining volume sales. This drop in volume is due to reduced purchasing powers which has led many consumers to limit consumption. Likewise, some consumers have also been migrating to healthier product areas such as bottled water in a bid to be healthier. Nonetheless, juice drinks (up to 24% juice) will see the most dynamic growth in 2020 overall. As a result of the health crisis, consumers have begun…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011085-juice-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-strength-glass-global-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-battery-material-market-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/circular-finned-tube-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-by-trends-size-share-company-overview-growth-and-forecast-by-2025-latest-research-report-by-market-reports-world-2020-12-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ev-and-ev-infrastructure-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-vehicle-passenger-cars-and-commercial-vehicles-propulsion-bev-phev-and-fcev-charging-station-normal-and-super-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Juice in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling trend leads to shortages of juice drinks containing vitamin C for immunity boosting purposes

Consumers seek value for money by switching to 3 litre bottles

Health and wellness trend influences innovation with offerings of more fruit and less sugar

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers favour multi-serve formats in a bid to economise #

Migration from carbonates to healthy positioned juices benefits growth

Niche products such as coconut water to be expected over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105