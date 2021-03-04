Global Juice Market Research Report 2021

The health and wellness trend has been gathering pace amidst the COVID-19 pandemic due to growing concerns surrounding overall health, especially the functioning of the immunity system. This will be beneficial for juice overall, which is anticipated to continue seeing current volume growth, unlike many other product areas. Nonetheless, growth is expected to slow compared to that seen in 2019. Even so, a growing number of consumers have been opting for healthier juices without added sugar, preser…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Juice in Belarus

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The health and wellness trend gathers motion in 2020 due to consumer health anxiety regarding COVID-19

The financial backlash of the pandemic leads to intensified economising which benefits products such as nectars

Leading players focus on frequent discounting, however this restricts current value sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price-sensitivity results in consumers cutting back on juice consumption as the economic backdrop worsens

Unit prices continue growing significantly each year

Juice faces competition from carbonates, bottled water and RTD tea

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

