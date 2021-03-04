Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2021

In 2020, the total volume sales of energy drinks is set to record a double-digit decline. The closure of on-trade outlets, particularly bars and cafés, where energy drinks are traditionally used as mixers, is leading to a significant decline in on-trade sales for 2020. Even after the easing of the lockdown conditions in the country and re-opening of shopping centres, cafés and restaurants, bars remained closed until June, which also negatively impacted on-trade sales. Furthermore, once outlets w…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011028-energy-drinks-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microsegmentation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-cells-and-modules-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-commerce-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gaba-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Energy Drinks in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales decline, as the closures and restrictions in bars and cafés dampen sales of energy drinks

Volume sales decline as on-the-go consumption decreases, however, high prices boost value growth

Players adapt to the outbreak of COVID-19 by installing e-commerce strategies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery is boosted from 2022, with energy drinks recording double-digit on-trade volume growth

Promotions at outdoor events and festivals boost awareness over the forecast period

Healthier positionings and innovative flavours drive growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105