Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2021

Pre-COVID-19, energy drinks was the most progressively growing soft drink category in the Czech Republic. However, in 2020 the national lockdown and the following restrictions on organised sports events had a negative impact on both off-trade and on-trade volume sales. In fact, on-trade is set to experience a significant loss in sales in 2020, further intensified by the absence of summer festivals.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011027-energy-drinks-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/acral-lentiginous-melanoma-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coastal-patrol-military-vessels-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-screen-printing-inks-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thin-film-metrology-system-market-size-study-with-covid-impact-by-application-semiconductor-mems-data-storage-high-brightness-led-hb-led-nanometrics-and-others-by-product-type-opaque-films-transparent-films-thick-films-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Energy Drinks in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 halts the previously dynamic growth of energy drinks in 2020 as consumption occasions are limited due to nationally imposed safety regulations

Reduced-sugar energy drink lines sustain some consumer demand in 2020 due to its alignment with the growing health and wellness trend

Red Bull Ceska Republika maintains its lead in 2020, although more cost-effective offerings gain attention in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Much slower growth rates anticipated for energy drinks in the forecast period as consumers reach their consumption limits

Flavour innovations, and particularly limited edition offerings, will benefit the value sales of energy drinks in the forecast period

Performance of reduced-sugar energy drinks dependent on players’ investment in promotional activities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105