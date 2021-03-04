Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic had a very negative impact on sales of energy drinks in Italy during 2020. In particular, the strict national quarantine lockdown that was in effect for eight weeks between 10 March and 8 May lead to demand for energy drinks plummeting as consumers were only allowed to leave home to purchase essential groceries and all social gatherings were forbidden in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This had a devastating impact on sales of energy drinks, a highly out…
Euromonitor International's Energy Drinks in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 and cool summer weather negatively impact retail sales of energy drinks
Mandated closure of nightclubs negatively impacts on-trade sales of energy drinks
Growing demand for energy drinks driven largely by reduced sugar variants
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice sales of energy drinks slated to recover by 2023
Recovery in off-trade energy drinks sales salted for 2021 despite the new sugar tax
Other non-cola carbonates set to present increasing competition to energy drinks
