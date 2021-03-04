Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2021

Although off-trade volume sales are expected to record modest growth in 2020, energy drinks are predominantly consumed outside of the home, and on-the-go. As a result, the national lockdown is expected to significantly impact demand for energy drinks in 2020. This is due to restricted movement and home seclusion. As consumers are less active and travel less, there is less of a demand for energy drinks.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011019-energy-drinks-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-knee-cartilage-repair-market-size-study-by-application-arthroscopic-chondroplasty-autologous-chondrocyte-implantation-osteochondral-grafts-transplantation-cell-based-cartilage-resurfacing-implants-transplant-microfracture-and-others-end-user-hospitals-ambulatory-surgical-centers-orthopedics-clinics-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/saudi-arabia-aluminum-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2033-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-commerce-software-and-services-spending-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-packaging-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-drums-ibcs-sacks-pails-crates-and-others-by-material-paperboard-plastic-metal-and-wood-by-application-chemical-pharmaceuticals-building-construction-food-beverages-oil-lubricants-automotive-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Energy Drinks in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions set to hinder on-the-go consumption

On-trade sales will be hit hard by COVID-19 closures as Red Bull suffers the worst losses

Health and wellness trends are key to product development in energy drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade sales to recover with the end of COVID-19 restrictions

Free movement will revive impulse purchasing

Health and wellness to drive product development in energy drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105