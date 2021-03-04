Global Concentrates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Concentrates is set to be severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Turkey, with on-trade sales expected to record a double-digit decline, while off-trade volume sales decline by 7%. In the on-trade channel, concentrates are often served during open buffet breakfast and brunches by foodservice outlets across the country. With the closure of these outlets from March-June, on-trade volume sales are expected to take a significant dive. Even once outlets opened, restrictions were put in place…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010979-concentrates-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/disposable-gloves-and-materials-global-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oscilloscope-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-edge-data-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fatty-alcohols-market-size-study-by-type-short-chain-pure-midcut-long-chain-higher-chain-application-industrial-domestic-cleaning-personal-care-lubricants-plasticizers-pharmaceutical-formulation-food-nutrition-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Concentrates in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Traditionally served at breakfast buffets and brunch, concentrates decline as foodservice venues close

Off-trade sales suffer as consumers migrate to healthier options, such as juice

Cardak Konsantre Meyve Sulari leads, however, share is lost to private label players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade recovers from 2020, however, the off-trade is challenged by the health and wellness trend

The expansion of discounters boosts share of private label over the forecast period

Players respond to consumer demand with larger packs sizes and healthier offerings

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105