Global Concentrates Market Research Report 2021

Powder concentrates remained by far the largest category of concentrates in Italy during 2020. Unlike in most other categories of soft drinks, including liquid concentrates, powder concentrates recorded a positive sales performance in retail volume and value terms over the course of the year. Indeed, the category benefited from the economic recession that flowed from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reputation that powder concentrates have for representing good value for money stood the category in…
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
