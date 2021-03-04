Global Concentrates Market Research Report 2021

Concentrates is expected to record a decline in both off-trade volume sales and off-trade value sales in 2020 as the category is not expected to benefit from the COVID-19 home seclusion or lockdown. This is primarily due to pre-COVID-19 trends affecting soft drinks as a whole, such as the convenience trend which is driving a preference for ready to drink formats, and the health and wellness trend which is driving a preference for soft drinks with higher nutritional value.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010970-concentrates-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-soaring-and-the-falling-in-2020-how-the-covid-19-pandemic-has-changed-the-business-world-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vitamin-a-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pos-printer-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/adenosine-a3-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Concentrates in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concentrates fails to reap the benefits of home seclusion

Category hit by COVID-19 closures of gyms and fitness centres

Liquid concentrates faces mounting pressure from health and wellness trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Trends to remain constant as COVID-19 has little effect on the category

Consumers set to hit the gyms as COVID-19 restrictions come to an end

Liquid concentrates to decline as product area lacks investment in the face of cross-category competition

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105