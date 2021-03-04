Global Carbonates Market Research Report 2021

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Turkey, the government closed all foodservice outlets from March-June, and this is expected to lead to a double-digit decline in on-trade sales in 2020. In addition, even once foodservice outlets in the country were open, consumers remained fearful of visiting on-trade locations, wary of contracting the COVID-19 virus. As such, this continued to dampen sales throughout 2020. With further restrictions put in place in Q4 of 2020, consumers trips to foodservice ou…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010947-carbonates-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anemia-in-ckd-patients-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-single-electron-transistor-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-special-education-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-noise-and-vibration-control-market-size-study-by-component-hardware-software-by-application-vibration-noise-by-platform-commercial-military-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Carbonates in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth in the off-trade is not enough to counteract the double-digit loss seen in on-trade sales

Price-sensitivity leads to sales of multipacks, and consumers focus on favoured products

Coca-Cola Icecek and Pepsi-Cola Türkiye increase their share, as private label gains ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The on-trade channel begins to recover from 2021, driving growth in total volume sales

Low calorie cola carbonates drive growth over the forecast period, as COVID-19 boosts the interest in health and wellness

Price-sensitivity and the expansion of discounters boosts growth for private label options

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105