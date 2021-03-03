Global Carbonates Market Research Report 2021

The sharp drop in on-trade sales of carbonates expected in 2020 due to temporary foodservice outlet closures and consumers being more secluded at home is leading to a shift towards home consumption, which is set to fuel a temporary recovery of off-trade volume sales in 2020, following the ongoing declines witnessed over the review period. The growing demand for larger pack sizes and multipacks is also boosting overall off-trade volume sales of carbonates and reversing the previously prevalent tr…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Carbonates in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shift in demand following COVID-19 fuels off-trade channels over on-trade

Coca-Cola brands facing increasing competitive pressure from local players

Non-cola carbonates remain resilient, helped by strong local brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Future growth likely to remain elusive

Local premium brands set to gain despite facing more challenges

Sugar content set to remain a key battleground

CATEGORY DATA

