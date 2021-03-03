Global Bottled Water Market Research Report 2021

Overall bottled water consumption is expected to drop slightly in 2020, as total volume sales are set to decline, but the hot summer months and relatively warm September prevented a deeper decline. Since Czech households experienced a decline in their purchasing power as a result of COVID-19, many of them looked for ways to economise their purchases, to the detriment of bottled water. Instead of purchasing plain bottled water, local consumers opted for high-quality tap water that is safe for dri…

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

