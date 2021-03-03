Global Bottled Water Market Research Report 2021

Bottled water sales is one of the few areas within soft drinks that is set to benefit from COVID-19 in terms of off-trade volume sales, although on-trade volume sales are expected to plummet, as with other categories. Bottled water sales have seen healthy growth rates since 2018, when manufacturers started offering a wide variety of multipack products, boosting volume sales. Consumers stockpiling bottled water during lockdown led to extra consumption in the first half of the year, and since Finn…

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Bottled Water in Finland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bottled water does well in terms of off-trade volume sales, as Finns stockpile and opt for in-country vacations

Shifts not only from on-trade to off-trade in 2020, but towards more modern retail outlets and e-commerce

Hybrid and functional bottled water products see the most notable development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Plenty of room for growth, as on-trade and off-trade sales increase

Health and wellness trends, price-consciousness and retail shifts offer opportunities for manufacturers in an increasingly fragmented arena

Finn Springs takes steps to earn its “carbon footprint compensated” title, setting a high bar for the future

CATEGORY DATA

