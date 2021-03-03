Global Tea Market Research Report 2021

Growth in retail current value sales of tea will accelerate sharply to reach its highest level in nine years during 2020, while retail volume sales of tea will expand for the first time in six years. COVID-19 will be the main driver of this growth, as consumers are generally spending more time at home, with many now working from home. As a result, a lot of tea drinking has shifted from cafés and offices to the home, boosting retail volume sales at the expense of the on-trade and B2B sales. Furth…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010761-tea-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-process-plant-equipment-in-downstream-oil-and-gas-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-isononanoic-acid-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26-141754152

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/powered-lawn-mowers-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-growth-trends-and-opportunities-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-propyl-gallate-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Tea in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions help to drive growth in retail current value sales of tea to a nine-year high

Growing popularity of fruit/herbal tea opens up more usage occasions

New fruit/herbal and other tea offerings from Twinings reinforce leadership of Haugen-Gruppen AS

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation will drive strong growth in retail current value sales of tea

On-trade will rebound but struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels as more people work from home

Sustainability will grow in importance, particularly for millennials

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105