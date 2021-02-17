Delaware Governor signs new regulation to raise the state’s renewable energy requirement to 40% by 2035

According to a new law signed by Delaware Governor John Carney, Delaware will be required to incorporate more solar, wind, and other clean energy sources into its energy industry. “This is for ourselves and the next generation. It is probably one of the most important pieces of legislation that I will sign as governor,” said Carney as he signed the bill.

This bill provides for the increment of the state’s energy from renewable energy sources to 40%. This legislation shows how states are committed to handling the global warming menace. According to the governor, endorsing this law is one of the best ways to fight the climate change battle on a local level. This is not only crucial for Delaware but any other state.

“Delaware is the country’s lowest-lying state, and climate change already has a very real impact. This legislation will help accelerate Delaware’s transition to renewable sources of energy, which is good for our economy and our environment,” said Carney. The lead sponsors of the bill, Senator Stephanie Hansen, said that making these changes will put Delaware among other states pushing towards the zero-carbon goals for the US.

“Climate change is the key issue of our time, and we will be judged based on our collective action or inaction. By taking proactive steps to raise our renewable portfolio standard, we can simultaneously reduce our carbon footprint, spur innovation and job growth, and position our state for an affordable, efficient, clean energy future,” said Hansen. Other Delaware stakeholders have voiced support for this by-law. Sheri Evans-Stanton, the director of Delaware’s Sierra Club chapter, said that the state is on the right track and could do more on this.

“It still leaves Delaware far behind virtually every state in the region, most of which have 50% or higher renewable energy commitments during the same timeline. The bare minimum for any meaningful renewable energy standard should be at least to match the 50% by 2030 target the world’s top climate scientists have suggested,” said Sherri.

This bill changes the 2005 Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards Act that directed that Delaware’s energy companies get 25% of their energy from renewable sources. Almost all Democrats supported the bill. Most Republicans voted against the proposal indicating that voting depended on party politics and not climate change-oriented. This law has also directed increasing solar energy targets from 3.5% to 10% by 2035.

Solar and wind energy are not the only clean energy sources gaining popularity. Bioenergy, a form of energy derived from burning wood, has attracted investors. However, critics say this is not a clean source of energy since burning wood emits carbon dioxide.